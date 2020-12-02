Julianna Margulies Joins The Morning Show Season 2

The first-class cast of The Morning Show just added another big name to its ranks.

Per Variety, Julianna Margulies is joining the cast of The Morning Show Season 2.

She is set to play UBA News' newest addition, Laura Peterson.

Margulies joins returning stars Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon, as well as Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Puttman, and Desean Terry.

The second season of the Apple TV+ drama will also welcome guest stars, including Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, and Hasan Minhaj.

Margulies is best known for her role as Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife, a role she played in all seven seasons, and won awards for.

Before that, she starred on the NBC medical juggernaut, ER.

The actress remains in demand following The Good Wife, and has appeared on AMC's Dietland, Nat Geo's The Hot Zone, and Showtime's Billions since leaving the CBS drama behind.

There was word for a while that Margulies would bring Alicia back in an episode of The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight, but the actress has opened up about CBS not wanting to pay the fee for her appearance.

“I’m not a guest star; I started the whole thing with The Good Wife," Margulies told Deadline.

"I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spinoff or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spinoff, they would be paid.”

“We love Julianna and there’s a long, great history [with her]. We did want to bring her to guest on The Good Fight," said a CBS All Access rep at the time.

"There was a different [financial] expectation of what that meant, and it didn’t work out… It was just a deal that didn’t work out. I won’t go into the financial specifics of that.”

