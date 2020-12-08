Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal: 'I Feel Like I Deserve a Second Chance'

Red Table Talk featured another big interview on Tuesday.

The newest episode welcomed Olivia Jade into the fold to chat about her family's involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Jade's parents, actress Lori Loughlin (Full House, various Hallmark movies and series), and designer Mossimo Giannulli shelled out more than $500,000 to Rick Singer to get her and her sister into college.

While the news broke in March 2019, this is the first time that Jade has given an interview.

At the top of the interview, Jada Pinkett Smith said that she and her co-hosts had "very different feelings" about bringing the controversial star into the conversation.

“I fought it tooth and nail,” said co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris, conceding that it doesn’t feel right for a white woman to come to a group of Black women for support when it would probably be a different story if the roles were reversed.

“Her being here is the epitome of white privilege. She’s going to recover whether her ass is sitting at this table or not.”

Jada wanted to look at the scenario as a "practice in compassion" because she understood what she and Will had put their children through, so she wanted to speak about someone facing up to the wrongdoings of their parents.

Jade was “nervous but excited” and “definitely ready to address some things” upon her arrival on the show.

Her reason for choosing Red Table Talk?

Because the series “feels safe and honest.”

She felt that she could chat with the women and “wouldn’t feel attacked.”

"It’s been hard," Jade explained of her parents being in prison.

"No matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison. But it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward."

"I’m trying to look at the positives in situations, you know? I know it’s a positive that she’s in there right now."

"She gets to really rethink everything that happened, kind of figure out when she comes out [she can] kind of figure out what she wants to do with what she’s learned from all of this. Hopefully that will be a blessing in the end.”

"What hasn’t been super public is that there’s no justifying or excusing what happened,” she continues.

“Every single person in my family can be like, ‘That was messed up. That was a big mistake.’ But what’s important for me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance."

"I mean, I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself [and] to show I’ve grown. … I’m not trying to victimize myself. I don’t want pity. I don’t deserve pity. I just want a second chance and to say I recognized that I messed up.”

Jade said that "a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege."

She added that her "little bubble" changed her view of how things actually work for most people.

“I remember thinking, ‘How are people mad about this?'” the Instagram Influencer says.

“I understand that just based on my skin color, I already have a foot in the door. I recognize that,” Jade said when asked about her definition of privilege.

Jade says that her parents' actions “came from a place of wanting the best for their kids. … They thought it was normal. In that community, it was not out of the ordinary.”

She claims that it was “embarrassing” to say she didn’t know what was happening.

“There is so much violent dehumanization that the Black community has to go through on a daily basis — so much devastation, particularly this year with the pandemic and everything being brought to the table," said Banfield-Norris.

"There’s so much inequality and inequity that when you come to the table with something like this, it’s like, ‘Child, please!’ I’m exhausted with everything that we have to deal with as a community, and I just don’t have the energy to put into the fact that you lost your endorsements," she adds.

"Or that you’re not in school right now. At the end of the day, you’re going to be OK. Your parents are going to go in and do their 60 days and pay their fines, and you’ll live your life."

"There are so many of us where it’s not going to be that situation. A year from now, I might feel differently. It’s very difficult for me to feel compassionate about you,” she concedes.

