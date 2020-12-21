Mandalorian EP Responds to Legendary Cameo, Boba Fett Spinoff

It's been a few days since The Mandalorian Season 2 wrapped, and we're still shocked by the big cameo during The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8.

Executive producer Jon Favreau appeared on Good Morning America Monday to speak about Luke Skywalker's appearance on the finale.

“It was very tricky, because it’s very hard to keep a secret nowadays. There are so many people involved with the process," he said, adding:

"Every piece of [Season 2] casting leaked, so we were so scared, right up until it aired, that our surprise cameo was going to leak, too.”

It was certainly a wild moment, but there was much secrecy when Mark Hamil was on the set to reprise the role.

The episode in question found Hamil's alter ego showing up in the nick of time when Moff Gideon's band of Dark Troopers geared up to kill everyone aboard the ship.

With his Jedi powers in full force, Luke laid waste to the bad guys, and took Grogu away to start his training.

“To have Mark Hamill on set filming and us using whatever technology we had available to de-age him and make him look like he did in the old films” made for a special moment in the history of the lore, Favreau added.

Favreau also touched on the spinoff teased in the closing moments of the finale, a series featuring Boba Fett.

While there has been much speculation since the episode aired, Favreau has confirmed The Book of Boba Fett will be separate from The Mandalorian, putting to bed fears that the series we've come to know and love is switching things up.

“This is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3,” Favreau said, adding that production is already underway on the spinoff, “and then we go into production after that with Season 3 of The Mandalorian, with the main character we know and love.”

Disney's packed Investor Day included announcements of new Star Wars series, but the Boba Fett spinoff was missing, and Favreau said it was because "we didn’t want to spoil the surprise.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 and the Boba Fett series are set to launch in December 2021.

