NCIS: Los Angeles Star Responds to Rumors That Original Star is Leaving

NCIS: Los Angeles aired two action-packed episodes Sunday night.

Both episodes certainly added fuel to the fire that original series regular Eric Christian Olsen is bowing out of the series.

Now, Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye, is opening up about the rumors.

If you watch NCIS: Los Angeles online, you know Deeks' job as a liaison between the LAPD and NCIS had been terminated.

"Listen, if Eric were leaving the show permanently, we would know about that by now, and that's obviously not the case," Ruah told TV Line in an interview.

"So, somewhere and somehow, things happen that change the course of where the story is going."

That's probably the biggest explanation we're going to get about the trajectory of Deeks' storyline.

It's not uncommon for TV shows to switch things up, and given how long NCIS: Los Angeles has been on the air, it's nice to have some changes.

Ruah also addressed her latest storyline, in which Kensi's life was put on the line when she tasked with getting intel about an escaped con from her old enemy, David Kessler.

The threat will loom on the coming episodes, Ruah told the outlet.

"That seed has been planted, and it's going to blow up in your face when you least expect it," she added. "Deeks seems to be a lot more concerned than she is, but it's always like that."

"Listen, when my mom would fly to come see me before all this quarantine stuff, I would be a lot more concerned about her flying over here than when I'm the one flying over there."

"When it's not you and you’re not seeing through your own eyes, it always feels a lot bigger and worse than it is."

What do you think of the comments from Ruah?

Do you still think Deeks is bowing out of the series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.