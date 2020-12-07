Netflix Announces Star-Studded Death to 2020 Event from Charlie Brooker & Annabel Jones

Netflix is getting into business with the creators of Black Mirror for a look back at 2020.

"2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add," reads the official logline from the project.

"Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

While little is known about the project, Charlie Brooker has dropped a 10-second teaser on social media, and it raises more questions than answers.

The project also boasts an all-star cast, including Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Keery.

"Death to 2020 is the cathartic comedy event you’ll never forget about the year you really, really don’t want to remember," the streamer adds.

"Death to 2020 is created and executive produced by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones and produced by Alison Marlow. Coming soon... Too soon?"

Brooker and Jones are best-known for bringing Black Mirror to life, a series that originated on Channel 4 in the U.K. before Netflix opted to pick it up.

The series has won lots of praise for being self-aware and groundbreaking, so something tells us Death to 2020 will also be a popular option.

The cast alone is enough to tune in.

Have a look at the first clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Will you tune in to the special event, or have you had your fill of 2020?

