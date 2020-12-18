Netflix Unlocks More Locke & Key as Season 3 Ordered

Locke & Key's reign at Netflix will continue.

The streamer on Friday confirmed that a third season of the graphic novel adaptation will be produced.

“[EPs] Carlton [Cuse] and Meredith [Averill] have built an incredible world in Locke & Key, and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season,” said Brian Wright, vice president of overall deals at Netflix, while Cuse added, “We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in Season 3 and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix.”

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Scandal grad Darby Stanchfield is on board as the family matriarch, Nina Locke, while Connor Jessup (American Crime), Jackson Robert Scott (IT), and Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) play siblings Tyler, Bode, and Kinsey.

Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) plays dead dad Rendell.

The expansive cast also includes Laysla De Oliveira (The Gifted) as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet (In the Dark) as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird (The Good Doctor) as Rufus Whedon, and Sherri Saum (The Fosters) as Ellie Whedon.

The series had a long and winding road to the screen, with several networks working on different takes on the show.

But Netflix swooped in and made an adaptation that is faithful to the original.

The early renewal joins Virgin River, which landed a formal pickup earlier today.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.