Virgin River Makes Holiday Dreams Come True With Season 3 Renewal and New Characters

It's official.

Netflix will take viewers back to Virgin River in 2021, the streamer announced Friday.

This news is hardly surprising if you keep up to speed with our Virgin River news.

Production has already been underway for a while, so we can probably expect a late 2021 premiere again for the series.

10 new episodes have been ordered, and there will be at least two new characters in the picturesque town of Virgin River when the series returns.

Zibby Allen (The Flash) has landed the series regular role of Brie, who also happens to be Jack's lawyer sister.

She's described as "smart, hard-charging, ballsy," and "a whole lot of fun."

Stacey Farber (Degrassi: The Next Generation) has been added in a recurring role in Season 3 as Lilly’s daughter Tara Anderson, who helps her mother raise Chloe while her three siblings are living away from home.

The Virgin River cast already includes Alexandra Breckenridge (The Walking Dead) as Mel, Martin Henderson (Grey's Anatomy) as Jack, Colin Lawrence (Riverdale) as Preacher, Lauren Hammersley (Orphan Black) as Charmaine, Annette O’Toole (Smallville) as Hope, Tim Matheson (Hart of Dixie) as Doc, Grayson Gurnsey (Game On) as Ricky, and Sarah Dugdale (Supernatural) as Lizzie.

Virgin River Season 2 arrived on Netflix on November 27 and left fans with a lot of questions after its 10-part season concluded.

The biggest of which centered on Henderson's Jack, who was found bleeding out in his bar after being shot.

There's no telling who shot him, but there are some suspects thrown in for good measure, and there's also no telling whether he will pull through.

We're going to hedge a guess that he will be back in the land of the living on Virgin River Season 3, but there will probably be an uphill battle for him.

Jack has been struggling with the past, as well as the present, so he has a lot to sort out when the series returns.

But we'll probably be left in the lurch about who tried to kill him for a while yet.

Elsewhere, Doc and Hope's newfound happiness seemingly hit a major snag when Doc told Hope he got some bad news from his doctor.

Preacher geared up to leave Virgin River behind to start a new life in San Francisco, but he was forced to rethink that when Paige/Michelle's son Christopher showed up in town ... weeks after he and his mother fleed after Paige/Michelle killed his father.

Yes, there's a lot to ponder, but at least we know the series is definitely staging a comeback.

