Netflix's Bridgerton Trailer is a Dazzling Display of Love and Scandal

The Bridgerton family will be courting controversy this Christmas.

Netflix on Monday dropped the full-length trailer for its forthcoming drama series Bridgerton, and it is poised to be a huge hit.

As the first show hailing from Shondaland on the streamer, a lot of eyes will be on it to see if Shonda Rhimes, a proven hitmaker at ABC, can continue to do so at a new destination.

The latest video gives us our biggest look at Bridgerton to date, and it looks like the perfect series for the holiday season.

"From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market," reads Netflix's official description of the series.

"Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled," it continues.

"But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne."

"Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas."

"Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future," it concludes.

It's certainly a convincing hook, and one that appears to wow fans, as evidenced by the success of the novels the series is based on.

The robust cast also includes Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson),Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

Have a look at the latest trailer below and stream the series when it debuts on Netflix on December 25.

