Netflix's Sabrina Meets the Original Aunts Hilda and Zelda in Epic Crossover Video

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may be ending, but the final episodes will bring back some familar faces for fans who watched the original TV show.

In Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea reprise their iconic roles as Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda...but with a twist!

In a newly released clip, Sabrina Morningstar is surprised by her new aunties look- oddly familiar, but something weird is definitely going on! Broderick and Rhea originated the onscreen roles of Aunt Zelda & Aunt Hilda in the 1990's Television Series Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Yep, Sabrina is in an alternate universe in this wild clip, but it's so much fun to watch.

In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, when not in this alternate universe, Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda are played by Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis, respectively.

Netflix swung the axe on Sabrina in July, announcing that the fourth chapter will be its last, so fans have eight episodes remaining.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft," reads the logline.

"Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale."

"The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things."

"As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?"

Part 4 premieres December 31, 2020

The returning cast includes Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle.

Watch the clip below.

