Netflix's Shadow and Bone to Launch in April - Watch the First Teaser!

Shadow and Bone is coming to Netflix in 2021.

The streamer dropped the first teaser on Thursday morning.

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha.

But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.

There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Shadow and Bone is a Netflix production from 21 Laps Entertainment, starring Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan).

In the short video, we get to hear one line from a character who is not shown on screen: “You and I are going to change the world.”

Sounds ominous, right?

The series is created by Eric Heisserer, who also executive produces along with author Bardugo.

EPs also include Lee Toland Krieger (who also directs), Shawn Levy, and Dan Levine.

It's certainly early to release a clip for a show not launching until April 2021, but the streamer is understandably looking to create hype.

The books have a devoted following, and those fans will undoubtedly be excited about the the series coming to pass.

Have a look at the teaser below and hit the comments with your theories.

Will you give the show a shot?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.