One Day at a Time Cancellation Will Stick, Showrunners Confirm

The battle to save One Day at a Time is over, and the outcome is not good.

The beloved series was canceled after four seasons by Pop TV, its first on the ViacomCBS-owned cabler, last month.

Producers Sony Pictures stepped in to try to find a third home for the series, which originated as a Netflix original.

"It's officially over. There will be no new One Day at a Time episodes," co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett wrote.

"But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live forever."

"Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching."

Added Mike Royce: "I wish we could say otherwise, but sadly, ODAAT's time has come to an end."

"The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the show you already did," his statement adds.

"4 seasons that will forever exist for people to watch."

"I'm so proud of One Day at a Time, our cast, our writers, our crew, and while I'm sad today, I'll forever be grateful for the amazing experience and honor it was to work on it.

ViacomCBS did want to pick the show up for CBS All Access, but the process was made difficult by the contractual limitations that came with moving a show from a streamer to a streamer.

Netflix would have had to give the go-ahead for such a move to happen.

CBS did try airing episodes of the fourth season on its broadcast network in an attempt to bring it to a larger audience.

Unfortunately, the numbers were not there, and a deal could not be struck to keep the show around.

The series has been a critical success since its launch on Netflix all those years ago.

13 episodes were ordered for the fourth season, but due to the pandemic, only six were produced. A seventh, live-action episode was produced.

But fans were left with many questions unanswered.

