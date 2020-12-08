Peacock Reaches 26 Million Sign-Ups

The momentum for NBCUniversal's streaming offering, Peacock, is showing no signs of slowing down.

"As of yesterday, we're just up over 26 million sign-ups, so the momentum just continues in a very strong linear way," Jeff Shell said in an investors call, which was webcast, according to Deadline.

The number is up from the almost 22 million that was reported in late October, suggesting that the service is growing at a decent rate.

Peacock’s continued growth is welcome news for investors:

In mid-September, the platform had topped 15 million sign-ups.

Shell also said that the streamer's business plan is to offer either a free or cheaper alternative to pricey rival streaming platforms is not going away any time soon.

"In a world where people are spending a lot of money on Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max, there will be room for a more affordable, ad-supportive service," Shell said.

The service launched earlier this year without some of the big shows it was expected to be home to, as well as the Olympics.

In recent weeks, Peacock has launched the highly-anticipated Saved by the Bell reboot, which garnered a decent response from critics.

But the series also launched to controversy after scenes in which the show made fun of Selena Gomez getting a kidney transplant.

“We apologize,” a statement read from the EPs of Saved by the Bell, as well as the streamer.

“It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.”

The streamer went on to cut the scenes out of the sixth episode of the season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.