Rachel Bilson Weighs In on Hart of Dixie Revival Talk

Hart of Dixie wrapped its four-season run on The CW five years ago.

Ever since, fans have been lobbying for a revival of the beloved series, and one of the stars recently stepped in to ask for a revival.

Now, series star Rachel Bilson is opening up about a potential revival in a new interview with PopCulture.com.

"Oh, I would totally do it. We all love each other. We have such a good group. We have a group chat that we're always checking in and stuff," the Zoe Hart actress told the outlet.

She continued, "I would love to do it. It was such a great experience. I loved playing Zoe, and I really did love everyone I worked with. So, if the opportunity arose, I would definitely do it."

The good news is that the rest of the cast is very much interested in a comeback season.

"I mean, we're always saying, 'Let's bring it back,' 'What can we do?' Everyone's into it. So, the powers that be, if you're listening, we will do it."

It was announced last month that Hart of Dixie would be leaving Netflix, and Bilson's co-star, Wilson Bethel wrote the following via Twitter.

"On the bad news front: turns out @netflix is yanking #HartOfDixie from the lineup in December. So best get your fix while you can!" Bethel tweeted on November 16.

"Ps. Where you at @hbomax with season 5??? I know the @JoshSchwartz76 & @leilargerstein are down..."

If you watch Hart of Dixie online, you know that the series concluded on The CW with decent ratings. It was actually one of few shows to build int he ratings in its last season.

It seems there is a desire amongst the cast to bring the show back, and given that we live in a reboot and revival-heavy world.

