RuPaul's Drag Race Reveals Jaw-Dropping Season 13 Twist, First Trailer

RuPaul's Drag Race will return to VH1 in 2021 with the biggest twist to date.

VH1 today unveiled a game-changing twist from the upcoming season of the Emmy award-winning series, premiering Friday, January 1 at 8PM ET/PT.

"For the first time in Drag Race "herstory" queens will enter the werk room to discover an explosive surprise: that they must immediately go head-to-head on the mainstage to defend their place in the competition with six lip syncs for their lives," reads a press release from the cabler, adding the following:

Who will stay and who will get the "pork chop?"

Additionally, the first trailer was also unveiled.

RuPaul's Drag Race won six Emmy awards this year, becoming the most awarded reality competition show in history.

Season 13 is set to be the most gag-worthy season yet with a new group of previously announced queens ready to kick off a "Brand Ru Year."

The thirteen queens set to hit the runway and compete for the ultimate title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a grand prize of $100,000 include Denali (Chicago, IL), Elliott with 2 Ts (Las Vegas, NV), Gottmik (Los Angeles, CA), Joey Jay (Phoenix, AZ), Kahmora Hall (Chicago, IL), Kandy Muse (New York, NY), LaLa Ri (Atlanta, GA), Olivia Lux (New York, NY), Rosé (New York, NY), Symone (Los Angeles, CA), Tamisha Iman (Atlanta, GA) ,Tina Burner (New York, NY), and Utica Queen (Minneapolis, MN).

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following the season premiere at 9:30PM ET/PT.

The spinoff brings viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate and see who will need to lip-sync for their life to avoid the week's elimination.

Beginning on Friday, December 25 at 9:00 AM ET/PT, fans can catch up on every season of RuPaul's Drag Race with a marathon of seasons 1-12 on Logo.

Ahead of the highly anticipated New Year's Day premiere, fans can tune in to VH1's Very Ru Year movie marathon hosted by Season 12 winner, Jaida Essence Hall and Miss Congeniality, Heidi 'N Closet starting at 1PM ET/PT.

Have a look at the trailer below.

