Servant Scares Up Early Season 3 Renewal

Leanne will continue to terrorize the family on Servant.

Apple TV+ has announced that the acclaimed psychological thriller from Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan has been renewed for a third season ahead of its second season global premiere on January 15, 2021.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.

The ten-episode second season will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, January 15, 2021, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The cast of Servant includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint will all reprise their characters for the second season.

The pickup was a no-brainer. Servant Season 1 was a huge success, drawing decent reviews for its genuine scares, as well as the solid acting.

It's nice to know that we still have at least two full seasons left in a TV landscape in which many TV shows don't last for very long.

The hit series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

In addition to Shyamalan and Basgallop, Servant is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch.

The series will join recently-renewed Apple Originals including the Peabody Award-winning Dickinson, which returns for its second season on Friday, January 8, 2021, critically acclaimed drama series For All Mankind, which returns for its second season on Friday, February 19, 2021, and global hit series Ted Lasso.

Apple TV+ has had much success with its slate of originals, which also includes Defending Jacob, The Morning Show, and Truth Be Told.

