Servant Season 2 Trailer Dials Up the Fear Factor!

Servant Season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ in the new year.

The streamer dropped the full-length trailer for the sophomore run, and it looks considerably creepier than before.

The big question throughout the clip appears to center on the increasing darkness inside Leanne, who seems intent on making the family pay for everything that happened on Servant Season 1.

Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, the ten-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode on January 15, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

"Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed," reads the official logline.

Leanne has been a questionable figure ever since she popped up at the brownstone, determined to become the nanny to Jericho.

Of course, spooky things happened, and we were left with the revelation that Leanne was part of a cult that appeared to be preying on the family at the wheel of the story.

Then again, Leanne did have various redeeming qualities, suggesting that she could be battling the fine line between good and evil during the sophomore run.

The cast of Servant includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

Servant was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

In addition to Shyamalan and Basgallop, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch.

Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers. Have a look at the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

