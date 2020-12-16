Surprise! HBO Max is Coming to Roku After All

HBO Max and Roku are (finally!) playing nice.

A stunning announcement dropped today, just when we had lost all hope that a deal would be struck, and HBO Max will arrive on Roku devices tomorrow (December 17).

"We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America," Scott Rosenberg, senior vp platform business at Roku, said in a statement, via THR.

"Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia."

The new means that Wonder Woman: 1984 fans will be able to watch the movie on Roku when it launches December 25.

HBO Max launched in May, but it was ominously missing from both Roku and Amazon, causing uproar in the streaming community.

Many people got the service free for having a HBO subscription, but could not access it because of the app not being made available.

But the tide started to turn a few weeks ago when it was announced that Amazon devices would be getting the app.

Now, it's Roku's turn.

2020 has been a challenging year, but bringing the app to two of the most popular devices in the U.S. will allow the service to continue its growth.

Warner Bros. recently stunned the world when it announced that its entire 2021 movie slate would launch on HBO Max at the same time as theaters.

It was a move in response to COVID-19, which has made release dates in cinemas uncertain due to the nature of the pandemic.

