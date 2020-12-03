The Equalizer Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Gets Post-Super Bowl Premiere

CBS is betting big on its upcoming reboot of The Equalizer.

The network announced today that the series premiere of the new drama, starring Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah, will be broadcast immediately following CBS Sports’ broadcast of SUPER BOWL LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT; time is approximate after post-game coverage) on the CBS Television Network.

After the big debut, the series will move to its regular Sunday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on Feb. 14, 2021.

Two weeks earlier, CBS’ hit show FBI, television’s #2 drama, will air immediately following another one of television’s biggest events, the NFL’s AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT; time is approximate after post-game coverage).

FBI returns to its regular Tuesday (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) time period with an original episode on Jan. 26, 2021.

In addition, on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the #1 show in late night, will broadcast a special original edition following late local news.

The Emmy Award-winning The Late Late Shiw with James Corden will also air a special weekend edition on Sunday, Jan. 24, following late local news.

“The Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game in primetime is the ultimate combination to promote and showcase an episode of a highly anticipated new series, a rising procedural drama and our acclaimed late night franchises,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

“With these games and the GRAMMYs, CBS will have the biggest audience events on television for three consecutive weeks in early 2021. I can’t think of a better way to start the new year or a better promotional environment for our mid-season schedule.”

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah (Chicago, Bessie) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

The cast also includes Chris Noth as William Bishop, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette, Tory Kittles as Det. Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah.

