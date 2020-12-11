The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7 Review: The Believer

A hand-to-hand combat action sequence tops the highlights on The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 7, "The Believer," a raging chapter excelling in dangerous conviviality.

Though major plot progression wasn't an outstanding trait of this 15th chapter, it ascends to our favorite episodes' crest.

And Migs Mayfeld returns from the first season.

Migs is a solid and welcome character, though I clearly had not remembered who he was from his reference at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6.

I know, I know ... but I often suffer from Movie and TV Amnesia, remember? Good, 'cuz I don't.

As soon as I saw his mug, I remembered the crassly likable semi-villain.

He sure thrives on giving shit to Marshal Cara Dune and Mando, er ... Din.

By the way -- speaking of what to call the dude -- everyone still seems to be calling him Mando. But we have known his name for a while now.

I agree that Mando is a cooler name than Din -- except when followed by his last name, Djarin -- but why aren't more people calling him by his name?

Migs: Are you seriously shooting a blaster near rhydonium???!!

Din: They're thermal detonators.

Whatever.

The teaming up of Migs with Cara, Din, Boba, and Fennec is a refreshingly ideal grouping. It's almost a shame they let Migs go at the end, but maybe we'll soon see his next return.

Have you ever noticed characters in The Mandalorian talk robotically and monotonously when discussing plans for attacks and missions?

It happens here as the gang debates how to enter the Imperial refinery on Morak to retrieve data on Moff Gideon's cruiser coordinates.

Such discussions are terrific fodder for sketch show parody; it's like the dialogue is designed to confuse us to deter us from caring when the plans end up being easier to accomplish than they should be when executed.

I'm digging these silver-armored Remnant troopers. I don't believe we've seen them before, at least not with this wardrobe. (Have we?)

We have seen the dark troopers that follow Moff around, but I thought this incarnation of juggernaut drivers flashed of post-apocalyptic Mad Max-style badness.

The juggernauts are rad. Is it me, though, or do they remind anyone else of one of the best toys my generation grew up with, the Big Trak???

These are huge war vehicles. Monstrously intimidating.

The rhydonium transport outline is a nice touch and a nice way to introduce some batty pirates who want to steal it. Or were they trying to blow it up? I dunno; it wasn't clear to me.

The rhydonium concept births the incredible fight sequence atop Juggernaut 5.

The hand-to-hand assault on the senses was quite kick-ass, a highlight of the episode -- and fairly, the series. The sequence reminds me of those old train top movie fights. Truly great stuff here, folks.

However, before the fight, some poignant conversation is had between Din and Migs -- mostly Migs, since Din doesn't like to talk much, especially around this particular scene partner.

Migs' perspective on political positions varying based on where an individual is born correlates with current struggles in the great divide of our real world.

I find the monologue a briefly and subtly attempted urging of people to grow to understand each other; perspective is everything.

Mayfeld/Dune, 2028, yo!

Also delectable is the Imperial officer character, Valin Hess. Shame he can't become a lasting villain, but the guy's really got some personal deviousness with which to contend.

Ever notice I am always comparing people and things to other people and things? Gonna do it again: Valin Hess resembles Alice Cooper during his blackout punk n' drunk days (Special Forces era 1981).

See now, Hess, too, could have been The Prettiest Cop on the Block, people!

Migs: Why am I so lucky?

Cara: Because you're Imperial.

Migs: Hey, that was a long time ago, alright?

Couple of things I didn't quite understand in this outing, though:

1. Seems Migs could have put his trooper helmet back on in the refinery so as not to be recognized, no? Even if his facial scan was needed to access the terminal's data? He could have raised the helmet a tad for the scan.

And 2. Why would a facial scan of Din allow him access to the terminal data? The computer system would not recognize his face. If just any face is granted access, what is the point of the security system?

But it did give actor Pedro Pascal a chance to unveil his face again when he takes over the duty from Migs.

Those of us who were following the series' rumors of in-fighting between Pascal and producers with Pascal's threats leaving the show without assurances of more face time for the actor now wonder if the turbulence behind the camera led to this episode's face acting.

The face acting in question is not all that noteworthy, but it does allow for the clearly flirtatious Valin Hess to refer to Din as "Brown Eyes." Nice coyly gay touch, producers!

The questionable plot points herein don't bug me much, though. In fact, I find them rather cute and charming.

"The Believer" is a momentous and memorable addition to The Mandalorian's standout episodes, even if the plot progression proved relatively nonaggressive.

See you next for the season finale. Exciting and bittersweet, right?

