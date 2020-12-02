The Masked Singer Renewed for Season 5!

The Masked Singer is not going anywhere.

FOX has renewed the hit celebrity competition series for a fifth season, it was announced today by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment.

The Masked Singer Season 5 is set to air on FOX in 2021.

The series continues with its two-hour Season 4 semi-finals episode, tonight, airing from 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT.

The top two singers from each group are featured, as they battle for a spot in the season finale.

“I’m so happy to announce a new season of THE MASKED SINGER,” said Wade.

“This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can’t wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week.”

Seasont o date, the show is the #1 entertainment show on television, averaging a 2.5 rating in the demo and 11.5 million multi-platform viewers this season.

Last Thursday, a Thanksgiving special posted a delivered a 4.0/23 Live + 3 Day rating and 13.1 million viewers, marking television’s #1 entertainment telecast to-date this season and driving FOX to win its first Thanksgiving night in 10 years.

Earlier this year, its Season 3 post-Super Bowl LIV premiere drew a massive audience of nearly 24 million viewers.

The beloved series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Brady, Tori Spelling, and Dionne Warwick.

In tonight’s all-new semi-finals episode, the top two celebrity contestants from each group come together for the first time as the “Super Six,” competing for a spot in the season finale.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.