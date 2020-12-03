Tom Bergeron Reveals He Will Never Return to Dancing With the Stars

Tom Bergeron will not return to Dancing With the Stars.

The beloved host, who was fired alongside Erin Andrews earlier this year, has explained that a triumphant return to the series is not happening.

Bergeron, who hosted 28 seasons of the series, opened up to TV Guide Magazine about not returning in any capacity.

"When people say, 'I'm not gonna watch until you're back,' I say, 'Well, there's really no 'until' here,'" Bergeron explained. "This train has left the station."

He went on to say that he holds no ill will towards the fans that continue to watch the show with new host Tyra Banks.

"I appreciate the sentiment," Bergeron shared. "[But] I don't hold it against anybody if they [watch]."

Aside from dashing hopes of a return to the ballroom, the former host opened up about what his favorite parts of the celebrity competition series were.

He appreciated the connections and "the friendships I have with people who were on camera and behind the camera."

"I used to throw midseason parties for cast and staff. It helped create a sense of solidarity," Bergeron recalled. "And then we'd try to sober up the next day."

As for what fans can expect to see him in going forward, he's enjoying a well-deserved break.

"I've hosted every format imaginable. There's no real fire in my gut to do it again," Bergeron shared.

"Having said that, I'm always open to surprises."

Immediately after Bergeron and Andrews were fired, fans took to social media to voice their displeasure about them being given the boot.

But an Executive Producer has defended the controversial decision.

"It's all about evolution," Andrew Llinares explained back in September.

"Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve. So I think changing that host is all about evolution."

"It was all about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new and make it reach out to a new audience -- as well as the audience that's been there for years," Llinares explained.

"I think it's really refreshed the pace of the show. It's taken it to a new place, in terms of moving fast and feeling different."

"I think that there's a real danger when a show has been on for a long time that the audience almost gets bored of the rhythm of it. It doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with it, just that it gets a little boring," he added.

"I think it's changed the rhythm of the show in a really exciting way. I think Tyra is doing an amazing, amazing job."

Bergeron announced his contract had been terminated earlier this year, before ABC later revealed Andrews had also been let go.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," a joint statement from BBC Studios and ABC read.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.