Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 3

at .

Did Joe Hill manage to get his claws into the family?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3, the truth about him being a Reagan came to light, while Frank struggled from a distance.

Working Together - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Erin and Anthony received gift-wrapped evidence about a crime that could help them.

But with there being no official source, they had to weigh up their options before taking action.

The Truth Is Revealed - Blue Bloods

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3 Quotes

How long have we been after this guy and all of a sudden the evidence shows up on our table, literally gift-wrapped?

Erin

Paula: I feel like this is my karma, that worrying about this so much made it come out like this.
Frank: I don't think the world works that way.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3 Photos

His Own Man - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3
Struggling to Step Back - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3
Playing By The Rules - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3
Gift Wrapped Evidence - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3
Jack Comes Home - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3
Home for The Holidays - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 11
  3. Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 3
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 3