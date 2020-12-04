Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 3

at .

Did the team manage to track down a missing college student?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3, the SVU was pushed to the limit when a student went missing from her college dorm.

Out and About - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 2

With the college roomies the last people to see the missing person, questions about how everyone reacted to the COVID-19 lockdown popped up.

Meanwhile, Olivia dealt with a personal issue that gave her some food for thought.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3 Quotes

First it was COVID, bodies piling up in the morgue. Then the murders... I haven't slept since March.

Warner

Fin: The Italian police, what do they want?
Benson: What, are you having my office bugged?
Fin: I can see you from my office and when you're speaking Italian you move your hands around a lot.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3 Photos

Will Carisi Press Charges - Law And Order: SVU - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3
A Missing College Student/Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3
Getting the Answers - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3
In the Interrogation Room - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3
Big Man on Campus - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3
Searching for a Missing Student - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 22
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 3
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 3