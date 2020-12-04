Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did Sullivan get the boot?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 3, the disciplinary hearing arrived and it was his last chance to plead with the board that he was fit for the job.

Richard talk - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Ben, Webber, and Dixon were called in to aide a former employee of the 19.

What did it mean for one key player?

Elsewhere, the crew investigated an electrical fire at a neglected apartment.

Who started it?

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Sullivan: Nice to meet you in real life, sir.
Richard: You’re taller than I thought.

Dean: What’s this?
Travis: Breakfast.
Dean: Pre-cut fruit?
Vic: It truly is some days.
Dean: Wait, no eggs and bacon? We don’t get eggs and bacon? Don’t we sacrifice enough?

