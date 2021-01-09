9-1-1 Crosses Over With Lone Star in Fiery Trailer

This will be a crossover to remember.

FOX on Thursday dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated crossover between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is set to air as the third episode of the season for the latter show.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 2 perfectly set up the crossover with the 126 dealing with a volcano eruption.

In a wild final scene, we learned that the lava would spark a huge forest fire that would require reinforcements from other states.

The clip shows Buck (Oliver Stark), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), and Hen (Aisha Hinds) making the jump to Austin, where they will join forces with Owen, T.K. and the rest of the 126.

It is poised to be a high-stakes mission for survival, not only for the civilians but for the frontline workers putting themselves in the firing line to save the lives of everyone in their path.

FOX has released the following logline for the episode:

As a wildfire spreads across Texas, Evan "Buck" Buckley, Henrietta "Hen" Wilson and Eddie Diaz from the 118 firehouse in Los Angeles arrive in Austin to help Capt. Strand and the 126.

As the crews race to save a group of teenagers trapped by the fire at a campground, Owen and Hen fight for their lives in the aftermath of a helicopter crash in the all-new "Hold the Line" episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 1 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-203) (TV-14 D, L, V)

9-1-1: Lone Star's cast includes Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, and Julian Works as Mateo Chavez.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.