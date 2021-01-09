9-1-1 Crosses Over With Lone Star This February for a Deadly Battle With...

Two 9-1-1 worlds will collide this February on FOX.

Per The Wrap, the highly anticipated crossover between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star will finally see the light of day on Monday, February 3.

The bulk of the action will take place on 9-1-1: Lone Star, which makes sense because many of the 9-1-1 characters will be headed to Austin, Texas, where Lone Star is set.

Evan 'Buck' Buckley (Oliver Stark), Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson (Aisha Hinds), and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) -- all from the original series -- will be a part of the action.

As for what they will face on the spinoff, we know the answer:

A huge wildfire.

It will certainly be fun to see the characters from two very different worlds meet and fight for survival.

If you watch 9-1-1 online and 9-1-1: Lone Star online, you know that the characters regularly battle for survival when they are put in some horrifying situations.

Their aim may be to save lives, but they always find themselves in truly harrowing scenarios.

The crossover was first teased back in November when 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear shared a new photo featuring the characters from both series.

It's impressive that a crossover will come to pass during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production on both shows was delayed by several months due to the pandemic.

It makes sense then that only a handful of stars will be crossing over.

FOX previously announced that both shows will be paired up on Mondays, which means we're in for a lot of action from January 18 when they return to the air.

As previously reported, 9-1-1 Season 4 will also be tackling a mudslide this season, with a recent clip showing the Hollywood sign being destroyed after a dam breaks, leading to devastating consequences.

Meanwhile, 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 will kick off with a volcano erupting.

9-1-1's cast also includes Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi.

Lone Star's cast includes Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, and Rafael Silva.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.