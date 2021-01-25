90 Day Fiance Spinoff With a Unique Twist Ordered: Which Stars Are Returning?

The 90 Day Fiance franchise is not showing any signs of slowing down.

A new spinoff was officially announced over the weekend during a new episode of 90 Day Bares All, and it certainly sounds like one of the more unique takes on the franchise.

The series will follow six cast members from the megahit franchise who found and lost love on the series.

It chronicles their lives as they reenter the dating scene, and in the process, put issues from past relationships to bed.

Molly Hopkins was unveiled as the first cast member by Shaun Robinson.

“I think you’re gonna see a lot of really crazy good times and maybe some not so good,” Molly said during 90 Day Bares All.

Molly is best-known to 90 Day Fiance fans for appearing on the original series in 2017 after finding love with Luis Mendes in the Dominican Republic.

They were married for six months when Hopkins filed for divorce, but Mendes moved on with a new love and is now married.

Now, viewers will get to see Molly as she tries to find a connection all over again. She's been a firm fixture on Pillow Talk over the last few years, and this seems like a good way to bring her back into the franchise.

Colt Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday to unveil the first trailer, which confirmed the other cast members.

They include Big Ed Brown, Fernanda Flores, Danielle Mullins, and Brittany Banks.

"I am super excited to announce 90 Day The Single Life. I hope y’all try @discoveryplus and enjoy the many exploits and adventures of @ferfloresoficial @thisisbiged @liviraebras1 @daniellejbali @thebossbrittany of the 90 Day Cinematic Universe. #90dayfiance #tlc. Who are you most excited to see and why?" he captioned the trailer.

Given that there have been a wealth of spinoffs over the last few years, 90 Day: The Single Life is probably the most refreshing.

Focusing on single people instead of the pressure of having 90 days to get married will probably set the series apart in a big way.

Have a look at the trailer below, and be sure to watch the series February 21 on Discovery+.



Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.