American Horror Story Season 10 Theme, Filming Location Revealed

American Horror Story is gearing up for its triumphant return.

The hit FX drama was forced to postpone its tenth season, but new details have been revealed ahead of a production start.

According to Us Weekly, American Horror Story Season 10 will be subtitled Pilgrim and will begin shooting in February.

The filming location is Provincetown, Massachusetts, where it will begin Feb. 1 and conclude on March 6.

"All of the cast, writers and production have rented houses there. All the houses are very close together," a source told Us Weekly.

"They should all be able to hang out and house-hop very easily! One of the main writers has a big house right on the beach.”

While the series typically airs in September or October, the production delay due to COVID-19 made things difficult.

Franchise overlord Ryan Murphy previously revealed that the series needed a specific type of weather for the filming to get underway.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment,” Murphy previously revealed to The Wrap.

“It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show."

"I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

The cast was initially set to include Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, and AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

It's unclear at this stage whether any of that could change due to the delay in production because the actors could be busy with other projects.

Details have been scarce about AHS 10 since the beginning, which is hardly surprising.

What are your thoughts on these new details?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.