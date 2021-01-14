Animal Kingdom End Date Set at TNT

Animal Kingdom is closing in on its endgame.

The beloved TNT drama series has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

The good news for fans is that it means there are two full seasons remaining after the show was forced to sit out of 2020 entirely due to COVID-related production delays.

The fifth season of the show, which stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez, and Jon Beavers, will premiere this summer on TNT.

The series is TNT's #1 scripted show in the 18-49 demo, and it plays well in delayed viewing, but given the way Animal Kingdom Season 4 played out, it was only a matter of time before an end date was announced.

TNT previously revealed that Animal Kingdom Season 4 reached 27 million viewers, and the series becoming a top 10 ad-supported cable drama in 2019.

On Animal Kingdom Season 5, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge.

With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top.

Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson, whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate.

And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path, raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

With Animal Kingdom's imminent conclusion, TNT is left with a lack of scripted offerings.

Fellow TNT drama Claws is set to wrap its run following its upcoming fourth season.

Snowpiercer, which emerged as a solid performer last year, will return for its second season later this month, but that show has a rich streaming deal with Netflix outside of the U.S.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.