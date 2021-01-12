Big Sky Winter Premiere Spoilers: Another Death Stuns Cassie and Jenny!

We are just two weeks away from Big Sky Season 1 Episode 6 -- the first fresh episode of 2021!

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 5 concluded shockingly, with Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) gunning down Legarski (John Carroll Lynch).

It was a pivotal moment, especially considering Cassie had seemingly found the girls who went missing on Big Sky Season 1 Episode 1.

Just before Legarski being shot, however, we learned that another group of people were gearing up to take the girls off Legaski's hands after he realized that he stood a good chance of being caught out.

ABC has revealed some details on what to expect from the first episode back, and it's going to be an emotional rollercoaster for Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie.

Titled “The Wolves Are Always Out for Blood," the logline reads:

After Jenny and Cassie learn the truth about Cody’s fate, they decide to officially team up to track down Ronald. Elsewhere, Merrilee grapples with the fact that she didn’t truly know her husband, while Helen learns more about her son’s recent activities.

Ryan Phillippe's Cody was killed in the first big twist of the series during Big Sky Season 1 Episode 1.

Fans were gobsmacked whent he character was shot by Legarski after getting close to finding the missing girls, and it set the tone for the rest of the season.

Both Jenny and Cassie have held on to hope that they would find Cody alive after going missing, but with his body seemingly being recovered, they look set to turn their attention to Ronald.

There are a wealth of unanswered questions, so it would make sense to track him down. Finding out everything and bringing the people responsible to justice could be their way of honoring Cody.

It's also nice to know that Merrilee will still be a part of the show after Legarski's surprising death. Heck, the show might flip the script and reveal Legarski survived, for some bizarre reason.

Either way, we're intrigued to see how this shakes out.

Big Sky returns Tuesday, Jan. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

