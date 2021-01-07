Chicago Fire, PD, and Med: Return Dates Set After Latest Delay

One Chicago fans will have to wait a little longer for the return of their beloved franchise.

Initially set to return Wednesday, January 6, NBC announced that it was pulling Chicago Med, Fire, and PD to air breaking news covering the Capitol riot.

"Tonight on NBC: Continuing coverage from NBC News. Originally scheduled episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air next week," reads a tweet from NBC entertainment just ahead of when Med was set to kickstart the night.

The good news is that we know when the shows will return -- Wednesday, January 13.

The network followed ABC in rejigging its primetime line-up on the night. ABC pulled celebrity editions of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in favor of coverage of the chaotic scenes that unfolded Wednesday.

CBS also chose to air news instead of encores of some of its original scripted series.

Fox, on the other hand, pressed on with a new episode of The Masked Dancer, as well as the series debut of Name That Tune.

The Dick Wolf trio of Chicago dramas were slated to air their first episodes in almost two months and their third overall for the season.

All three shows were bumped from their typical September launches due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered production on their previous seasons earlier than planned.

It was previously announced that Fire, PD, and Med would span 15 episodes apiece this season due to production challenges brought on by the pandemic.

It's unclear whether that number will be trimmed in light of COVID-19 cases soaring across the U.S.

Stay tuned at TV Fanatic for news, spoilers, reviews, and everything you need to read about the One Chicago Universe.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.