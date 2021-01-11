Clarice: CBS' Silence of the Lambs Sequel Gets Grisly Trailer

CBS is gearing up to take viewers back to the world of Silence of the Lambs.

The network on Sunday unveiled a full-length trailer for Clarice, which stars The Originals and Pretty Little Liars alum Rebecca Breeds in the title role.

"Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs," reads the official logline.

"Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her," it continues.

"However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life."

The series certainly looks similar in terms of scares to the networks other horror series, Evil, but Clarice looks more like a series typically reserved for streaming.

It will be fun to see whether viewers find the series on linear CBS, or if it will break out in streaming, much like many shows do these days.

Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin.

At first glance, Breeds does look similar to Jodie Foster in the role, but it will all come down to how the character unfolds when the series actually hits the air on February 11.

Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Will you give this new iteration of Silence of the Lambs a shot?

