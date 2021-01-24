Euphoria Season 1 Episode 10 Review: F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob

Jules is struggling with many emotions.

Euphoria Season 1 Episode 10 sent the beloved character to a therapist, and it offered a much-needed deep-dive into her mind.

Let's just say the six months at the new school, her relationship with Rue, and being tormented by Nate completely changed her outlook on life. Still, there were more reasons behind her decision to skip town on Euphoria Season 1 Episode 8.

What worked really well was how the blanks were filled in behind some of her actions throughout the first eight episodes.

I don't know whether her mother's return and relapse ahead of Halloween was always the plan or if it was added in an attempt to make these COVID-produced episodes more shocking, but it successfully illustrated the pain and suffering Jules is going through.

Now that we know her mother was in recovery, it's much easier to see why she needed to step away from Rue. Their relationship was fast and consuming, but the responsibility that comes with being romantically involved with someone in recovery was too much for her to handle.

In essence, she felt like she would be blamed if Rue returned to her vices and didn't want to be held responsible for that. The two women who helped shape Jules's life were her mother and Rue, which was difficult enough for Jules to come to terms with.

The bigger question is whether Jules can have a relationship with her mother and her former girlfriend because it's clear she's not ready to let either of them back into her life.

Jules and Rue's reunion strongly suggested that they will not be able to brush this under the rug and move on. Communication is key in any relationship, and I can't shake the feeling that they might bring out the worst in each other.

Jules having nightmares about Rue overdosing in their New York apartment confirms that Jules will not be able to be with Rue and fully trust that she won't return to drugs.

Rue has managed to be clean in the past, but romantic relationships are not recommended in the early stages of recovery, so it's highly likely the only way for them to progress is to spend some time apart.

Rue understandably had a lot to say to Jules when she first met up with her, but she was too emotional to speak anything of substance, leading to Jules being more confused than ever.

The installment's biggest surprise was the way the therapist managed to make several emotional breakthroughs with Jules. Jules didn't want to open up and was only in therapy as punishment for running away.

Jules liked the thrill of her online relationship with ShyGuy. While it might be surprising to admit that the virtual sex she had with him was the best, it seems she thought the relationship was more exciting because of the physical distance between them.

She fell in love with a fantasy, someone who was later revealed to be tormenting her, but she was still fantasizing about meeting the person Nate made her believe he was.

A physical relationship has less emotional investment, and that leads me to believe she's not going to be emotionally available to anyone she meets in person unless she works through whatever is causing her to shut down.

Fortunately, the facade surrounding ShyGuy was broken when she started to correlate the person with Nate, but it begs the question about where she goes from here.

Jules was open about how she felt feminity conquered her and how she was in a different state of mind than she was when we met her on Euphoria Season 1 Episode 1, and the only way to pick up after another long hiatus will probably be with a time-jump.

Her story is as beautiful as it is tragic, but with this being Euphoria, more heartbreak will be on the way. Given that Jules did not want to return to the school, it wouldn't be surprising if she moved to a different school and tried to carve out a new life away from everything that happened.

Wherever Jules goes, she's going to be haunted by the past, but remaining at the school means she will have to look at Nate and constantly feel like she needs to look over her shoulder.

It doesn't seem like her father is open to the idea of moving somewhere new, either, but maybe he could change focus should Jules open up to him about what happened to her.

"F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob" was probably the most shocking episode to date, delivering several big reveals while revealing the true extent of how the past six months have affected Jules.

I know the two COVID-produced episodes would probably never have been made had the pandemic not happened, but it would be nice to get these types of episodes for some of the other characters.

Nate is a horrible teenager, but getting to understand his thought process behind his big decisions seems like a missed trick unless the writers plan on going into that on Euphoria Season 2.

