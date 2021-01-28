Fanatic Feed: Big Sky Casts Powerful New Family, City on a Hill Return Set, & More!

Here is a wrap up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, January 28.

ABC's Big Sky is expanding its cast.

Deadline is reporting that the freshman hit is adding a powerful new family as Big Sky Season 1 progresses.

Michelle Forbes, Britt Robertson, Michael Raymond-James, Ryan Dorsey, and Omar Metwally have all been added in recurring guest roles.

The outlet states that Forbes, Robertson, Raymond James, and Dorsey will all be playing family members, while Metwally is on board as a U.S. Marshall.

Since its debut in November, the series has been a decent performer for ABC and recently snagged a six-episode backorder.

The ratings have been solid, and it was steady after a six-week hiatus, which does bode well for its future.

Now that the initial mystery is wrapping up, all eyes will be on the next storyline to see whether it can keep up the pace.

Big Sky is headlined by Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, two women who investigate the disappearance of their loved one, as well as a group of teenage girls.

Elsewhere, Showtime has announced it will premiere the second season of its one-hour drama series City on a Hill, starring Golden Globe winner and Emmy(R) nominee Kevin Bacon and Screen Actors Guild(R) award winner Aldis Hodge, on Sunday, March 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Beginning April 18, the series will move to 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 2 will consist of eight one-hour episodes and centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement.

As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Pernell Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose.

Enter irreverent FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon), who is here to exploit Boston's defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career.

Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) is onto his adversary's latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage.

Season two also stars Lauren E. Banks, Mark O'Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro, and Jill Hennessy with guest stars Pernell Walker, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman, and Michael O'Keefe.

Over on E!, the last-ever season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has a trailer and a premiere date.

The series returns Thursday, March 18 at 8/7c.

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim shared when the end date was announced.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

The family will move over to develop content for Hulu, which will also air on Star internationally.

Finally, Hulu's Shrill will wrap up with its upcoming third season, it has been announced.

The Aidy Bryant-led comedy landed a renewal a year ago, but it will be the last.

No premiere date has been set, but it will likely return in the first quarter of the year, in line with the previous two seasons.

Based on Lindy West’s book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, stars featured Saturday Night Live veteran as Annie Easton, an overweight young woman who wants to change her life, but not her body. While trying to start her career as a writer, she finds herself juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent and, a perfectionist boss.

