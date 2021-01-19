Fate: The Winx Saga Gets Magical Trailer Ahead of Netflix Debut

We are just days away from the highly-anticipated debut of Netflix's adaptation of Fate: The Winx Saga.

The series is adapted from the Italian animated series Winx Club, which aired for four seasons (2004–2009) before nabbing a revival at Nickelodeon for four more (2011–2019).

This live-action iteration chronicles the “coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.”

The trailer certainly shows off how the show is set up, and it looks like the lovechild of Legacies and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is funny because it features a cast member from the latter.

The good news is that the series will be a quick binge, spanning six episodes in its opening season, and there is scope for it to continue.

It will be fun to see how fans of the original animated series react to the live-action take. Having already screened all the episodes available to critics, there are distinct differences.

Fate: The Winx Saga stars Abigail Cowen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt (Normal People) as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp (A Discovery of Witches) as Riven.

The cast also includes Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, and Jacob Dudman (The Stranger) as Sam. Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), Josh Cowdery (Legends), Alex Macqueen (Peaky Blinders), and Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom) also star.

Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) is on board as showrunner for the series, executive-producing alongside Winx creator Iginio Straffi, Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State), and Cristiana Buzzelli and Joanne Lee from Rainbow.

Have a look at the trailer and catch the premiere on Friday, January 22.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.