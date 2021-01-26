Ginny & Georgia Trailer: “We’re Like the Gilmore Girls… But With Bigger Boobs.”

Could Ginny & Georgia be the next Gilmore Girls?

Netflix on Tuesday dropped the first trailer for its forthcoming dramedy, which premieres on February 24.

"Angsty and awkward fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn't measure up to her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey)," reads the logline.

"Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life."

"But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start."

The trailer is certainly charming, showing the lengths Georgia goes to in order to make sure her children are safe, but she wants to be a bigger part of her daughter's life.

“We’re like the Gilmore Girls… but with bigger boobs," Georgia says in one scene as Ginny complains about how her mother is up in her business.

It's evident Georgia is hiding a secret or two, given the way she acts around certain people. Hint: the cops.

What is she hiding?

“I feel like I don’t even know who my mother is,” Ginny says in one scene as the lies start to unravel.

Ginny & Georgia producers speak below about their overall vision for the new series:

DEBRA J. FISHER: We wanted Ginny & Georgia to be a fun, feel-good ride about women, by women, for everyone; one that depicted a nuanced and complicated mother-daughter relationship and layered female friendships in a way that isn’t always seen in shows.

SARAH LAMPERT: We wanted to make a grounded show with real teenagers, real emotions, and honesty. Fifteen-year-old girls go through a lot. Like, a hell of a lot.

Something we talked about a lot in the writers’ room is that everyone is fighting a battle that you can't see.

And although our characters are flawed we treat them with compassion, which is something the world needs more of right now.

We weren’t really interested in labeling our characters “right” and “wrong” or passing judgement on them, but instead wanted to explore their gray areas.

ANYA ADAMS: As a young girl, I always wanted to watch a TV show that had a heroine who looked like me and Ginny (Antonia Gentry) was finally THAT GIRL!

Her story was compelling and exciting and I wanted to be a part of bringing that to life.

The opportunity to be part of creating a coming-of-age series with an all-female creative team that is centered on a mixed-race young woman was ultimately the draw for me.

