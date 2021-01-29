Justice League: #SnyderCut Gets HBO Max Premiere Date, New Posters

Some of the DC Universe's biggest heroes will be assembling this March on HBO Max.

The streamer announced Friday that the highly anticipated Zack Snyder cut of Justice League will be available to stream Thursday, March 18.

Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.

Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio from a story by Terrio, Zack ,and Will Beall, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film’s producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio, and Ben Affleck.

The theatrical edition of Justice League dropped in 2017 to weak reviews and a less than expected performance at the box office.

Snyder was the original director, but he was forced to step away during post-production following a family tragedy.

Joss Whedon stepped in to bring the movie to fruition, but naturally, fans questioned how the two movies differed, and according to reports, there are many differences.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized,” Snyder said in a statement when HBO Max ordered the project.

“Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

Added Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment:

“Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver."

"At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021."

"This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures.”

Indeed, the outcry from fans to release the Snyder cut has been huge, with it trending on social media multiple times throughout the years and comments appearing on pretty much every WarnerMedia/HBO Max social with fans asking them to answer their wishes.

The movie was originally said to be eyed as a miniseries event because of its length, but it will now all be dropped at once, in one video, clocking in at around 214 minutes.

The theatrical cut came in at 120 minutes, so it remains to be seen whether what was supposed to be the original movie will live up to the tremendous expectations.

HBO Max also dropped a wealth of new posters that show various Justice League-branded things.

HBO Max is becoming a huge destination for movies after Warner Bros. announced its intention to break the box office window by premiering its entire 2021 slate in theaters and on the service simultaneously in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal kicked off with the arrival of Wonder Woman: 1984, which helped drive the subscriptions of the streamer, and led to the Gal Gadot-fronted movie getting another sequel.

If you're outside the U.S., Warner Bros. has announced it will be available on HBO in these destinations:

* HBO territories in the Nordic region – Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland

**HBO territories in Central Europe – Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Poland, Montenegro and Croatia *

**HBO GO territories in Asia – Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan

