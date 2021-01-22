Legacies Season 3 Episode 2 Preview: The Desperate Mission to Save Rafael!

Legacies is finally back!

The beloved drama returned to The CW on Thursday with Legacies Season 3 Episode 1, but all eyes are on Legacies Season 3 Episode 2, which might find us saying goodbye to a beloved character.

The CW dropped a wild promo for the episode, which shows the Super Squad banding together to save Rafael, who appears to be dying.

Even worse, Rafael goes on the run as everyone rallies to save his life.

"Goodbyes Sure Do Suck" is the name of the episode. Make of that what you will.

The network has also revealed a synopsis that gives us a hint about what's on tap.

FINDING PEACE -- The Super Squad pull out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own.

Alaric (Matthew Davis) turns to Sheriff Mac (Bianca Kajlich) for help getting some timely affairs in order.

Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#302). Original airdate 1/28/2021.

It's certainly a dark storyline, darker than what we got on Legacies Season 3 Episode 1, which found Rafael being deemed worthy and an ancestor of King Arthur.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Raf hasn't been given the best storylines to work with, so hopefully, this will be the start of more exciting storylines for him, assuming the show doesn't kill him off.

The good news is that Hope is back in full force, and she will go to any lengths necessary to save Landon's brother.

The more precarious part of the synopsis involves Alaric getting some "timely affairs" in order.

This will bring Sheriff Mac back into the fold, which is a good thing. Have a look at the promo:

What are your thoughts on the photos, promo, and synopsis?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.