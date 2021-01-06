Legacies Season 3 Spoilers: A Devastating Twist!

We are just weeks away from our return visit to the Salvatore School, Legacies fanatics.

The last fresh episode aired way back in March, and we left the characters in a precarious situation.

Legacies Season 2 wrapped with both Hope and Landon out for the count, with none of the other characters able to wake them up.

It was a brutal cliffhanger, but given that it wasn't supposed to be the conclusion to the season, it worked fairly well to keep fans on tenterhooks for months leading up to the return.

After such a long wait, The CW has dropped plot details for Legacies Season 3 Episode 1 and Legacies Season 3 Episode 2, as well as some photos, which might help us understand what's on tap.

The season premiere, titled "We're Not Worthy," is slated to air January 21 on The CW.

"In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends the students off-campus for their first-ever field day," reads the official synopsis.

"But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent."

It sure sounds intriguing, but it doesn't give much away about the predicament we left Hope and Landon in at the close of Legacies Season 2 Episode 16, does it?

While it's hard to imagine the network spoiling any big developments in these blurbs about the episodes, the second episode back sounds way more interesting.

Titled "Goodbyes Sure Do Suck," it finds the characters learning "devastating news" about one of their own.

"The Super Squad pulls out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own," the logline begins.

"Alaric (Matthew Davis) turns to Sheriff Mac (guest star Bianca Kajlich) for help getting some timely affairs in order."

Given the way we left Hope and Landon, this is certainly intriguing. There's been a lot of debate about whether Hope could be activating her vampire side.

As a tribrid, she has already activated her witch and werewolf side, meaning that all that remains is something that causes her death, only for her to rise like a phoenix with some new abilities.

Landon is a phoenix and has risen from the dead multiple times already, so I'm inclined to believe he will somehow manage to cheat death.

The synopsis does not confirm a death, but it seems plausible something huge is on the way for these characters, something they may not all be able to avoid.

It's also nice to know that Sheriff Mac will be back. The character was failed by the execution of Legacies Season 2!

