Legacies Season Premiere Preview: Saving Hope

It's been a long time coming, but we are just one day away from the debut of Legacies Season 3 Episode 1.

The hit drama returns after almost a year off the air, and there are some pressing matters to be dealt with when the episode picks up.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Hope and Landon were in sleep-like states at the close of Legacies Season 2.

Even though it wasn't supposed to be the cliffhanger to end the season, it worked well to give us some time to ponder the possibilities.

The CW has not shed light on what actually happened to the couple, but they did offer up some photos and a logline.

Here is what to expect, according to the network:

LET THE GAMES BEGIN -- In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends the students off-campus for their first-ever field day.

But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent.

Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#301). Original airdate 1/21/2021.

Unfortunately, for those of us that want spoilers about Hope and Landon, there isn't much out there. The network is staying tight-lipped, so that fans will need to tune in to find out whether they both survive.

It's hard to imagine either of them being killed off, especially when you consider that Hope is the lead character and Landon is her boyfriend.

Many Handon fans are out there, and it's doubtful they would be pleased about the show offing one of their favorite characters.

That said, it does sound like there will be plenty of drama on the campus, especially if Alaric is sending the students away.

Unfortunately, it seems like Alaric will have to go up against the Necromancer, who has somehow managed to be in all three seasons of the series.

Does anyone else feel like the Necromancer is a bit of a one-trick pony? He was fun in his original episode, but he lost his edge when he returned.

What are your thoughts on the details about the episode?

Hit me in the comments with your theories, and return to TV Fanatic for a full review after the premiere airs.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.