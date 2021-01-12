NBC Orders Natalie Zea Post-Apocalyptic Drama, Two Comedies to Series

NBC is planning ahead.

The network announced Tuesday that it had picked up three new shows from Universal Television – comedies Grand Crew and American Auto, and drama La Brea”for the 2021-2022 season.

Lisa Katz, who was recently named President of Scripted Content, made the announcement:

Natalie Zea Promo Pic

“Our driving force has always been to seek out talented storytellers who have a strong point of view,” Katz said.

“While these shows are very different thematically , what they have in common is a unique voice, excellent world building, and compelling storytelling. We can’t wait to share them with TV fans everywhere.”

La Brea certainly sounds like a good show to pair with Manifest. Here's the logline:

When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter.

Michael Raymond-James as Paul Revere - Sons of Liberty

When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, and Chiké Okonkwo star, while NBC stresses that more casting details will be made available soon.

Michael Raymond James was previously a part of the cast, but is not listed on the press release.

American Auto is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

Guest Judge Nicole Byer - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 3

The cast includes Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo

Meanwhile, Grand Crew centers on a group of Black friends, who unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar. 

The cast includes Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings, and Nicole Byer.

