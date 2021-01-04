OMG! The Gossip Girl Reboot Photos Are Here!

Are you ready for a new era of Gossip Girl?

HBO Max sure is!

With production well underway on the reboot of the iconic CW drama, HBO Max rung in the new year by giving us our first look at the expansive cast of the new series.

While details are still scarce, we have photos of the cast, as well as the names of their characters, and even a trait.

It's certainly a good way to promote the series because, if you watch Gossip Girl online, you know the series was all about social media.

Let's get to it...

Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway

Julien's trait is influence, so we're sure she's going to be a great addition to the Gossip Girl universe.

Part of the allure of the original series was how the characters had influence due to money and connections.

Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan

Savannah's trait is power, which, much like influence, is hardly surprising.

Blair Waldorf had power, as did many of the other characters on the original series.

Zión Moreno as Luna La

Luna brings a lot of style to the series, as evidenced by her character trait being "style."

The original series was bursting at the seams with style, and we don't expect the new series to be any different.

Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe

He may give Chuck Bass vibes, but Max Wolfe is all about freedom.

Could this suggest he has an issue with his family and wants to be free of them?

Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope

Audrey is all about grace, according to her official character trait, so we can probably expect her to be tested throughout the series.

Could she be the Serena of the new show?

Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller

Kate's trait is ambition, so we can probably expect her to be an unpredictable character.

Who will she cut down on her way to the top spot?

Eli Brown as Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV

Obie's trait is privilege, but it fails to say whether he has a problem with it, or if he uses it go get ahead of other people.

It's difficult to make snappy judgments with HBO Max only offering up one word about each character.

Evan Mock as Akeno "Aki" Menzies

Aki's trait is innocence, and we know how little J's innocence phase played out, so I'm sure Aki is in for a world of pain on the series.

What do you think?

Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott

Whitney Peak is playing Zoya, someone who likes to put things in perspective. We'll leave you to be the judge of what that means.

The teen drama series – which originally starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley, Chase Crawford, and Taylor Momsen, among others – will be set in the same universe as the original, meaning that older stars could pop back up.

The project has been in the works for a while at HBO Max, and the logline goes like this:

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years.

The series was supposed to premiere in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed production several months, and the series will now bow in 2021.

What are your thoughts on the cast?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.