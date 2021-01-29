On My Block Renewed for Season 4, But There's a Huge Catch

Netflix is closing the book on On My Block.

The streamer on Friday announced a 10-episode fourth season order for the hit comedy, which was named one of the streamer's most-binged series a few years back.

10 episodes mean that it will have two more episodes than On My Block Season 4, but this is perhaps to help close the series out.

News of the renewal was expected, but given that the third season dropped on Netflix almost a year ago, and the way that Netflix has been canceling previously renewed shows, its fate was very much up in the air.

Stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias will all return for the last-ever season.

The cast of On My Block negotiated pay rises ahead of production on the third season, which included terms should the show be renewed for a fifth season.

The cast negotiated their fees episodic fees jumping from $200,000 for seasons one and two to $650,000 for season three.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the cast was poised to see their pay bump to $850,000 for season four as part of the deal, with a potential jump to $1.05 million if a fifth season came to pass.

Unfortunately, the fourth season will be the end of the line.

Netflix is well-known for ending shows sooner rather than later, with the series joining fellow renewed-but-ending shows such as Atypical, Dead To Me, Dear White People, The Kominsky Method, Lost in Space, Ozark, and Grace and Frankie.

In recent months, Netflix has scrapped previously ordered new seasons for The Society, I Am Not Okay With This, and Glow.

On My Block Season 3 ended with the characters going their separate ways, meaning that On My Block Season 4 is going to be very different.

Monse moved to a new school and has a new bunch of friends, while Jamal became a jock after taking up football.

Jasmine and Ruby remained a couple, but they fell away from Jamal, while Cesar became known as Lil' Spooky, and became the leader of the Santos gang, following in his brother's footsteps.

