Queen Latifah is The Equalizer: Watch the Action-Packed Trailer

Queen Latifah is headed back to the small screen with the lead role on CBS drama The Equalizer.

The series is set to debut following the broadcast of Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, before setting in on Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) beginning Feb. 14, 2021.

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Queen Latifah (Chicago, Bessie) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

The cast also includes Chris Noth as William Bishop, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette, Tory Kittles as Det. Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah.

The official trailer dropped on Sunday, and it looks like an action-packed affair.

The network is clearly betting big on the series by giving it the plum post-Super Bowl slot, a slot usually reserved for a show a network thinks will blossom into a hit with the increased exposure.

While the network could have opted to air Clarice instead, the subject matter of the Silence of the Lambs prequel will not appeal to everyone.

The Equalizer stands a good chance of being welcomed by most of the Super Bowl audience, given that is an action series at heart, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to create hits on the broadcast networks.

This will be Latifah's first regular TV role since the cancellation of the FOX drama series, Star, which was cut short in 2019 after three seasons.

What are your thoughts on The Equalizer getting the reboot treatment?

Will you give it a watch?

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.