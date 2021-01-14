Queen Sugar's Reign Continues as OWN Orders Season 6

Queen Sugar is not coming to a close any time soon.

OWN has picked up Season 6 of the Rutina Wesley-fronted drama, a month ahead of its Season 5 debut.

“What a joy and an honor to continue the stories of Queen Sugar with our partners at OWN and Warner Bros.,” series creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay said in a statement.

“On behalf of every producer, editor, costumer, grip, writer, cast member and all departments involved in making this series, we’re delighted to delve into a sixth season and to bring or beautiful audience more of the Bordelon family.”

Duvernay opted to revamp the fifth season storyline following the production shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new season will take on topics like the Black Lives Matter movement, COVID-19, and more.

Tina Perry, president, OWN, added via a statement:

“When Ava came to us with the idea to revamp the storyline for the new season after production was halted due to the pandemic, we knew it was the right decision to give our viewers Ava’s unique perspective on the very real issues impacting their daily lives and the effect the demand for racial equality has had on the Black community and our society as a whole.”

“We are proud to announce today the pickup of the show’s sixth season which will air later this year enabling us to further explore the compelling story of the Bordelon family," she added.

"We are grateful to Ava, her creative team, the incredible cast and tireless crew for all the hard work they have put into the show.”

The cast also includes Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe. It also includes Nicholas Ashe, Greg Vaughn, Greg Vaughn, Bianca Lawson, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Henry G. Sanders, and Timon Kyle Durrett.

Queen Sugar Season 5 launches February 16 at 8/7c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.