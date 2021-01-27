The Resident Visits Tired 'Pregnancy in Jeopardy' Trope for CoNic

We have some bad news, The Resident fans.

According to a new report by TV Line, one of Chastain's own is about to go through a horrifying ordeal.

If you watch The Resident online, you know Nic (Emily VanCamp) and Conrad (Matt Czuchry) recently discovered they were expecting their first child.

Well, in true TV fashion, Nic is about to find herself, and her unborn child caught up in a "violent incident," according to the bombshell report.

"The shiny-happy times won’t last long," the outlet claims.

"Rather, both Nic’s life and the baby’s will be put into danger due to a random, violent incident."

"And the fallout from this event will bring back to Chastain one of Nic’s best friends, Billie Sutton (played by Jessica Lucas)."

This raises several questions, and we're not exactly happy about the series putting one of its best characters in harm's way, but we hope Nic and her child makes from the incident unscathed.

As for what the incident actually is, we don't know.

We know that Nic and Conrad are happily married, and whatever happens could strengthen or weaken their relationship.

We waited for eons for their wedding, and it finally played out on The Resident Season 4 Episode 1, so is it too much to ask for them to get some semblance of a happy ending?

We're always impressed with how the Resident writers manage to elevate their plots above the other medical dramas, so we hope this is another example of that.

The writers wouldn't put Nic in such a precarious situation for shock value, so we're inclined to believe the plot will have a somewhat happy ending.

It's hard to imagine details being revealed in advance if they don't lead to some surprises along the way, so we'll have to tune in to find out how it plays out.

The part about the aftermath bringing back Billie is slightly concerning, however. All we can do is speculate until the episode plays out.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 3 confirmed Nic's pregnancy, and it was a tense installment as we awaited the truth.

CoNic is one of the best TV couples, and we The Resident Fanatics are as invested as ever as their relationship goes from strength to strength.

The report does not state what episode the incident occurs in, but we have a logline for The Resident Season 4 Episode 4, airing Tuesday, February 2 on FOX.

The Chastain staff works together to diagnose a mother-daughter pair who both come in with symptoms that make it difficult to determine their conditions.

Devon deals with an unexpected visit from his mother and Conrad and Nic try to figure out the best time to tell everyone their big news.

Meanwhile, Bell deals with an over-eager fan of his show who ends up needing treatment at Chastain and Mina makes a bold move when she realizes her visa is about to expire in the all-new "Moving On and Mother Hens" episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-404) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, Emily VanCamp as Nicolette Nevin, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mina Okafor, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss and Morris Chestnut as Dr. Barrett Cain.

The guest cast for the episode includes Denitra Isler as Nurse Ellen Hundley Kerr Smith as Jacob Yorn, Carlacia Grant as Trinity Jolson, Tijuana Ricks as Clementine Jolson, Taylor Rose as Fiona Myers, Anna Khaja as Himaya Pravesh, and Allie McCulloch as Dr. Gabbi Johnson.

No mention of Jessica Lucas in the guest cast section, so it's likely further into The Resident Season 4 that this harrowing development happens.

What do you think of this surprising development, The Resident Fanatics?

Will you reserve judgement until the episode plays out, or are you mad about Nic and her child being put in danger?

We want to hear your thoughts!

