To All The Boys Always And Forever Trailer: Will Lara Jean and Peter Split Up?

Are you ready to say goodbye to the To All the Boys franchise?

Netflix sure is!

Just one day after confirming the conclusion of the hit movie series, the streamer has dropped the first trailer and confirmed the premiere date.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever will launch on Netflix on February 12, 2021.

The cast Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.

"As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation," reads the logline.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before kickstarted the franchise in 2018, becoming one of the biggest movies on the streamer and making google searches for Noah Centineo catapult.

The movie, based on the novel series by Jenny Han, follows the story of a shy young girl, Lara Jean Covey ( Condor), and her heartwarming misadventures following the mailing of love letters she never intended to send.

The book series consists of three total novels. The second, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, was adapted to film in 2020.

It makes sense then that one final chapter would be made to adapt the final novel, but there were questions about whether the movie series could continue from where the final novel left off.

But the trailer certainly hints at trouble in paradise for Lara Jean and Peter, and it's a tale as old as time.

When you move on from high school, trying to keep the connection with people in your life going is tough, especially you move away from everyone.

Whether there will be a happy ending on the horizon in store, we don't know, but you can feast your eyes on the trailer below.

