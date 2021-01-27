Too Hot to Handle Lands Multi-Season Renewal at Netflix

Netflix is has booked not one, but two return visits to one of its most popular reality series.

According to Deadline, the streamer has ordered Too Hot to Handle Season 2 and 3, and there will be some big changes.

The sexy series will move from Mexico to Turks and Caicos for the newly ordered seasons, meaning that there will still be some sun-soaked locations for fans to feast their eyes on.

The first season followed ten young, hot singles from around the world, who came together in a tropical paradise for what they thought would be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives — but there was a twist.

These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, had to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they wanted to win the $100,000 grand prize.

No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money went down.

It was a convincing hook for a series, and one that garnered a lot of attention for the streamer. The first season dropped while much of the world was under strict stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19.

Production is already well underway, with producers reportedly shooting under the title Parties in Paradise, so that no spoilers leaked out ahead of broadcast.

Netflix's reality TV fortunes changed with the arrival of Love Is Blind, mere months before Too Hot to Handle.

That series garnered a two-season renewal, alongside The Circle. The streamer has also renewed scripted dramas Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Feel Good, Locke & Key, Space Force, Umbrella Academy, and Virgin River.

What are your thoughts on Netflix zeroing in on the reality TV genre? Are you on board, or do you prefer the original movies and scripted series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.