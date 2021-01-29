Trickster Canceled Following Co-Creator Indigenous Heritage Controversy

Trickster is coming to an end earlier than planned.

Canadian broadcaster CBC has officially canceled the series due to the revelation that co-creator and director Michelle Latimer is not indigenous, despite claiming to be.

The series centres on Jared, an Indigenous Haisla teenager and small-time drug dealer in Kitimat, British Columbia, who becomes increasingly aware of the magical events that seem to follow him.

It recently kicked off airing its six-episode first season on The CW, and is planned to finish out its run on February 16 on the network.

“We have had many conversations over the last few weeks with a view to continuing production on a second season of Trickster,” a CBC rep said in a statement.

“Those conversations included producers, writers, actors, and the author of the books on which Trickster is based. Fully respecting everyone’s perspective, season two will not move forward as planned unfortunately.

“CBC is extremely proud we were able to bring this compelling story to the screen and are grateful to the many talented individuals who made it possible,” the statement continues.

“We are as committed as ever to telling other important Indigenous stories, of which there are many. In fact, CBC currently has eight such scripted projects in development and we look forward to sharing more details about what’s next in the coming months.”

Added Trickster author Eden Robinson: “One of the best parts of 2020 was watching the young, Indigenous cast soar. The outpouring of support for the first season was magical. I’m deeply grateful that CBC and Sienna respect this situation."

"It gives me hope that future collaborations with Indigenous creatives can be done with care and integrity.”

Latimer, meanwhile, opened up about the decision in a statement to Variety

“One of the greatest joys of my life was seeing the world of Trickster realized on screen. In December, I stepped down from my position in the hopes that the show would continue," she said.

"I was not involved in the decision that was announced today and am sad to hear that Season 2 has been cancelled. I am incredibly proud of the entire team that worked so hard to bring Trickster to life and I will forever be grateful to the cast and crew that poured their hearts and souls into its creation.”

Latimer also opened up about the controversy on her Facebook account back in December.

“I know that when questions like these are raised, it hurts our entire community and undermines the years of hard work that so many have contributed towards raising Indigenous voices,” she said at the time.

“I take responsibility for the strain this conversation is having on the people who have supported me, and I apologize as well for any negative impact on my peers in the Indigenous filmmaking community.”

The series, which rated well enough for CBC to snag a second season renewal, was thrown into jeopardy when producers quit working on the series as a result of the controversy.

"I feel like such a dupe. I don’t know how to deal with the anger, disappointment and stress. As wretched as this moment is, I’d rather know the truth,” Robinson said at the time.

The series has not been performing that well for The CW, but the ratings ceiling was lowered on it due to it being an acquisition.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.