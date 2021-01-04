TV Ratings: Call Me Kat Premieres Well as The Rookie, Last Man Standing Go Low

FOX tried switching things up on Sunday.

The broadcast network opted to air some live-action comedies on the night for the first time in an attempt to utilize a football overrun to boost the shows.

Call Me Kat, a remake of British sitcom Miranda, launched with 5.4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo.

This is a solid opening, but the true test will be whether the Mayim Bialik-fronted comedy can hold up when it moves to Thursdays after the sneak peek on Sundays.

The series premiere of the animated series The Great North followed with a mere 2.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

While this is a big drop from Call Me Kat, the new series was on par with recent ratings for Family Guy and Bob's Burgers.

The Simpsons followed with an anemic 1.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The big disappointment on the night, however, was Last Man Standing. The final season got underway with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- series lows.

Last season, the show launched with 5.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, before averaging 4.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating for the season.

Whether this is just a blip and the ratings will pop when it moves to Thursdays, we don't know.

But TV has changed a lot since the series was last on the air, so that could be attributed to some of the erosion, we guess.

ABC's Supermarket Sweep (2.7 million/0.5 rating) and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (2.9 million/0.4 rating) were both on par with recent ratings.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 1 was way down from last season, with the premiere delivering 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

NCIS: Los Angeles (5.1 million/0.5 rating) and NCIS: New Orleans (3.9 million/0.4 rating) were on the down side at CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.